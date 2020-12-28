ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Monday, Dec. 28
6:15 a.m.: Mass Highway was notified of icy road conditions on John Wise Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 27
12:50 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog on Apple Street.
9:43 a.m.: The Highway Department was notified of icy road conditions on Pond Street.
9:16 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of light flooding on John Wise Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 26
3:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:04 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue at DeSoto Road received a citation for stop sign and marked lanes violations and speeding.
Friday, Christmas, Dec 25
6:50 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Story Street. An officer spoke with the person.
4:40 p.m.: Disturbance on Story Street reported. Area checked.
3:50 p.m.: Arielle Lane resident reports a theft. Assistance given.
911 calls from Martin Street at 3:20 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 2:34 p.m. confirmed to be accidental.
9:06 a.m.: Fire alarm activation on Moses Lane. Dispatched firefighters found it was a false alarm.
Thursday, Dec. 24
10:16 p.m.: An officer moved a fallen tree from the roadway on Choate Street.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 10:01, 10:03 and 10:39 a.m. and 2:13 and 2:34 p.m.
11:59 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk walking around in the daytime on Spring Street.
11:01 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for a violation during a traffic stop at Spring and Main streets.