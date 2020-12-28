ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Monday, Dec. 28

6:15 a.m.: Mass Highway was notified of icy road conditions on John Wise Avenue. 

Sunday, Dec. 27

12:50 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog on Apple Street. 

9:43 a.m.: The Highway Department was notified of icy road conditions on Pond Street. 

9:16 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of light flooding on John Wise Avenue. 

Saturday, Dec. 26

3:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

1:04 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue at DeSoto Road received a citation for stop sign and marked lanes violations and speeding. 

Friday, Christmas, Dec 25

6:50 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on  Story Street. An officer spoke with the person.

4:40 p.m.: Disturbance on Story Street reported. Area checked.

3:50 p.m.: Arielle Lane resident reports a theft. Assistance given.

911 calls from Martin Street at 3:20 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 2:34 p.m. confirmed to be accidental.

9:06 a.m.: Fire alarm activation on Moses Lane. Dispatched firefighters found it was a false alarm.

Thursday, Dec. 24

10:16 p.m.: An officer moved a fallen tree from the roadway on Choate Street.

Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 10:01, 10:03 and 10:39 a.m. and 2:13 and 2:34 p.m.

11:59 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk walking around in the daytime on Spring Street. 

11:01 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for a violation during a traffic stop at Spring and Main streets.

 

