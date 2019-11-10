In news taken from the logs for the Essex police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 10
7:09 a.m.: Citation issued to a driver for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Martin Street.
12:20 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on Southern Avenue. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived at the scene.
Building and area checks around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Traffic stops made for various violations on Eastern Avenue at 9:15 a.m., 1:34 and 2:42 p.m.; Main Street at 9:40 a.m. and 5:50 p.m.; Southern Avenue at 10:52 a.m.; Martin Street at 6:30 p.m.; and John Wise Avenue at 8:52 p.m. Three drivers were issued citations, no action was taken at one stop, and the other motorists received verbal warnings.
7:57 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Story Street. Property checked.
7:21 p.m.: Driver(s) involved in a car crash on Main Street spoken to. No injuries reported.
Parking: Complaints lodged about vehicles on Main Street at 5:54 and 7:02 p.m. The owner of the first car was cited; in the second instance the vehicle was towed.
5:51 p.m.: Animal complaint at Main Street and Western Avenue. Officer checked, secured the animal.
5:48 p.m.: An abandoned 911 call made from Main Street was made in error, an officer confirmed.
Citizen assistance was given on Martin Street at 11:18 a.m. and Main Street 4:36 p.m.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov. 8
10:59 p.m.: Verbal warning given to driver during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue for an unspecified violation.
10:01 p.m.: Citation issued to a Gloucester motorist for driving with defective taillights and for failure to inspect vehicle during a traffic stop on Walnut Park at Martin Street.
5:47 p.m.: A motorist struck a deer on Eastern Avenue. The driver reported no injuries.
5:30 p.m.: Citation issued to a Gloucester motorist for driving with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop on Main Street. The vehicle was towed.
11:29 a.m.: Gloucester firefighters responded to a report of an odor of smoke in the area of the town line on Route 133 near the defunct Red Barrel Pub and requested Essex Police and Fire respond as well. It turned out to be smoke from a residence's fire place.
8:42 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to call for medical aid for a patient with chest pain. A woman was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester from Lufkin Street.
8:04 a.m.: Caller reports losing backpack in town on Tuesday.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
