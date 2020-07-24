ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of the Essex police and fire departments:

 

 

Friday, July 24

2:10 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a beaver dam near a Pond Street house. 

12:29 p.m.: Report of a missing ferret found in a resident's bushes. The ferret was later returned to its owner. 

Thursday, July 23 

2:37 p.m.: A Essex Elementary School administrator reported someone had stolen the eagle bust from the old Eagle's Nest playground structure.  

12:41 p.m.: Massachusetts Highway was notified of a broken electronic speed limit sign on Eastern Avenue.

