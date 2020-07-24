ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of the Essex police and fire departments:
Friday, July 24
2:10 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a beaver dam near a Pond Street house.
12:29 p.m.: Report of a missing ferret found in a resident's bushes. The ferret was later returned to its owner.
Thursday, July 23
2:37 p.m.: A Essex Elementary School administrator reported someone had stolen the eagle bust from the old Eagle's Nest playground structure.
12:41 p.m.: Massachusetts Highway was notified of a broken electronic speed limit sign on Eastern Avenue.