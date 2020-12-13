ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 13
Building and area checks made around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 9:33, 10:26 and 11:48 a.m., and 2:05 and 2:25 p.m.
911 hangups: Calls made from Main Street at 9:24 a.m. and Wood Drive at 11:33 a.m.
Traffic stops were conducted for various infractions on John Wise Avenue at the Ipswich line at 1:14 a.m. , Harlow and Lufkin streets at 8:26 a.m., Southern Avenue and Kings Court at 10:37 a.m., and Eastern Avenue at 11:29 a.m. The earlier drivers received a written warning and a verbal warning, respectively, while the latter two were each issued a citation.
Utility requests made on Pickering Street at 8:25 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 9:59 a.m. Notifications made.
12:32 a.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Southern Avenue at Manchester line.
Building and area checks made around town throughout the day.
Friday, Dec. 11
10:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Western Avenue. Area checked.
9:36 p.m.: Rescue Squad responded to Winthrop Street on a call for medical aid for a person having difficulty breathing. The person refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
Traffic stops were conducted for various infractions on Western Avenue at 8:24 a.m., Southern Avenue and DeSoto Road at 11:02 a.m., Main Street at 1:35 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at Gloucester line at 2:24 p.m. All drivers received verbal warnings.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 7:32 and 9:48 a.m., and 12:15 and 3:15 p.m.
11:48 a.m.: Individual at Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane assisted with animal complaint.
911 hangups: Calls made from Maple Street at 9:49 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 10:04 a.m. and 4:14 p.m.
Building and area checks made around town throughout the day.