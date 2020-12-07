ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Dec. 6
8:20 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue. No injuries reported.
11:02 a.m.: 911 call from School Street confirmed accidental.
9:33 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
Saturday, Dec. 5
11:46 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Western Avenue.
9:37 p.m.: Pamela Wright, 53, of John Wise Avenue was arrested on a charge of assault and battery. The person she is accused of assaulting was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital. Wright was held at the Manchester Police station lockup until she was bailed. She was arraigned on the charges Monday in Monday in Gloucester District Court on the charge.
5:19 p.m.: Firefighters check and secure down wires at Pond Street and Rocky Hill Road.
5:17 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on Route 128 southbound near mile marker 51. No injuries reported.
Utilities notified of issues on Centennial Grove Road at 2:50 p.m. and Martin Street at 4:41 p.m.
2:38 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Story Street. Person given a ride.
1:49 p.m.: Fraud scam reported on Martin Street
12:06 p.m.: Traffic hazard at Southern Avenue and Main Street checked and secured.
11:14 a.m.: Individual transported by ambulance from John Wise Avenue to the hospital.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 8:02 a.m., 11:01 a.m., 11:03 a.m. and 1:24 p.m.
8:27 a.m.: 911 call confirmed to be accidental.
Friday, Dec. 4
Disturbances reported on Western Avenue at 9:01 p.m. and Story Street at 9:57 p.m. Areas checked in both instances.
3:41 p.m.: Police and firefighters respond to Lufkin Point Road for downed wires.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 1:26 p.m., 1:50. p.m. and 2:50 p.m.
11:49 a.m.: Assistance given to County Road resident who reported a fraud scam.