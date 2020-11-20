ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Friday, Nov. 20
7 a.m.: Lift assist on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, Nov. 19
4:28 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The deer reportedly ran off into the woods after the accident. No injuries were reported. Minor damage was reported on the car.
1:04 and 12:50 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
11 a.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.