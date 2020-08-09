ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, Aug. 8
Building and area checks done throughout town all morning.
Friday, Aug. 7
Traffic stops for various violations made on Main Street at 5:42 p.m., Western Avenue at 6:37 p.m. and Centennial Grove Road at 10:39 p.m. In all cases, the driver was given a verbal warning.
9:13 p.m.: Police assisted with a watercraft incident that happened on the back side of Crane's Beach.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 2:17 p.m., Main Street at 5:59 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported at Robbins Island and Conomo Point roads at 5:21 p.m. when a person was spoken to, and again at 5:48 p.m.
5:34 p.m.: Complaint lodged about vehicle parked at Clammer's Beach. Enforcement citation issued.
12:15 p.m.: Driver os vehicle disabled on Western Avenue at Story Street assisted as needed.
7:32 a.m.: Motor vehicle accident on. John Wise Avenue. No injuries reported.
Building and area checks done throughout town all day.