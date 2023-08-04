ESSEX — A report of a road rage incident —during which a gun was shown and threats made — was unfounded, according to police Chief Paul Francis.
Police responded to a reported dispute at a business parking lot on Eastern Avenue at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Those there said an incident of road rage had occurred about 2:35 p.m. and that one person had made threats, shown a firearm and then drove away.
Officers began to search for the suspect and also sent out a notice about incident and the vehicle’s description over the Boston Area Police Emergency Network.
Essex officers later located the described vehicle’s owner and the possible suspect in the incident.
“Through a subsequent investigation that took into account information from both parties, as well as witnesses, Essex Police determined that no firearm or other weapon was involved,” according to a prepared statement from the department.
“Essex Police believe the dispute was an isolated incident, that no one was armed, and that there was no danger to the general public,” the statement continues. “No charges have been filed at this time.”
