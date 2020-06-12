ESSEX — After multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Town Meeting is officially set for this weekend.
On Saturday, June 13, beginning at 10 a.m., residents will be voting on a variety of issues while practicing social distancing outdoors on the grounds of Essex Elementary School.
The Town Meeting warrant includes 37 articles, four of which deal with recreational marijuana distribution in town.
BB Botanics, an Andover-based recreational marijuana company, plans on opening a shop at 242 John Wise Ave. If Article 15 passes on Saturday, the company would need to apply for a town-issued license. In Article 16, the town proposes issuing one such license per every five liquor licenses.
There are currently, however, only three stores that sell alcohol in town, meaning just one marijuana license would be available for the time being.
Article 17 seeks to regulate the proximity of marijuana shops to homes and schools. If it passes, shops would not be allowed within 400 feet of residential spaces and 2,500 feet of schools, including day care centers, as well as playgrounds and athletic fields.
Article 18, however, which is a community petition, asks for shops to be at least 1,500 feet from residential space. Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki explained that after a discussion with the town, the authors of the petition conceded that 400 feet is enough space, but since it's a community petition, it cannot be removed from the final warrant.
One other big-ticket item at Town Meeting is Article 14 — a proposed mixed-use zoning overlay spanning Route 133 from Western Avenue to Southern Avenue.
As it is, Essex does not have zoning requirements for commercial, industrial or residential uses. This would establish a by-right ability, in some cases by special permit, for a mixed use of business and residential — subject to certain restrictions — in that district.
As money also is tight during the pandemic, town officials have decided to delay hiring two part-time employees and providing additional funding for library programming. The decision to do so has freed up nearly $60,000 from the fiscal 21 town budget. These cuts are expected to be renegotiated at Fall Town Meeting later this year.
