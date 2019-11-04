ESSEX — Taxpayers will be spending less on the new public safety building as the town is expected to save big on construction costs.
The town could save around $860,000 if it hires G&R Construction for the project, according to Town Building Committee Chairwoman Lisa O'Donnell.
In late October, five firms submitted bids for the project. Four of them were under the previously estimated $13.3 million construction budget, with G&R coming in at the lowest — approximately $12.4 million.
"What we don’t spend, we don’t borrow," said O'Donnell in a post to Facebook announcing the news. "And what we don’t borrow stays off your taxes."
Now, the town is looking to get G&R signed on. Before the contact can be signed, the bid will need to be verified by the owner’s project manager, PM&C of Hingham. Selectmen were to vote on whether to allow that their evening meeting Monday, Nov. 4.
"After the contractor gets through the bonding and insurance requirements, our project manager will make their recommendation to the selectmen," said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki. "The goal is to have the contract done on or before Nov. 15."
The total budget for the new combined police and fire facility on John Wise Avenue was originally pegged at $15.5 million. At fall Town Meeting in September, it was decided the town would borrow $12.5 million for the project over the course of 30 years, while also using $2 million from its sale of real estate fund and $1 million in free cash.
Zubricki said the amount of savings passed on to the taxpayer has not been calculated yet. The average single-family homeowner in town with an assessed value of $571,264 was originally expected to see an average 4.44 percent increase on property taxes during the borrowing period.
Construction is expected to begin shortly after the contract is signed. If all goes according to plan, police and firefighters will be moving in to the new facility as early as January 2021. The Memorial Building, the current police and fire station, will be completely cleared from 24 Martin St. that following May.
Zubricki said the town has brainstormed a couple of ideas on what to do with land, but nothing has been set in stone as of yet.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
