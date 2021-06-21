ESSEX — Residents who think the roof on the new $15.5 million Public Safety building looks a bit wavy aren't imaging things.
Town officials are aware that shingles on the roof have "cupped" or risen.
"They are working with the general contractor, architect owners, project manager, roofing contractor as well as a shingle manufacturer to look for a solution that will satisfy the town as well as preserve the longevity integrity of the roof," said Selectwoman Ruth Pereen.
Pereen followed up by saying there is no other roof damage besides the shingles.
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki is expected to update selectmen about the roof during the board's meeting Monday, June 21, at Town Hall. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., and residents may attend or call in by dialing 605-562-8401; the password is 8378315.
On May 27, Pereen hosted a meeting to discuss the issue. Phillip O'Brien of Johnson Roberts Associates, the architectural firm behind the public safety building project, as well as representatives of G&R contractors, Capeway Roofing, GAF Roofing Manufacturers, and the police and fire departments were reportedly in attendance. Police and firefighters moved into the building at the end of May.
The problem was brought to the town's attention by the general contractor, Zubricki told selectmen in February.
Former Selectman Edward Neal attended the May 27 meeting as a member of the public. A report of the meeting he had written was provided to the Times.
According to his report, the issue with the Public Safety building roof is due to its "lightweight" shingles and non-ventilated nail boards. "Numerous trade association documents" reportedly reviewed by Johnson Roberts Architects, according to the report, recommend the use of “heavy-weight” asphalt roofing shingles on non-ventilated nail boards.
Lightweight shingles reportedly trap humidity under non-ventilated nail boards, which causes the nail board to expand in hot weather and raise the shingles. That's why the roof became noticeably wavy during the start of summer.
"(The nail board manufacturer) also recommends the use of synthetic underlayment under asphalt shingles be used to prevent moisture from migrating to the underlayment and shingles causing 'unwanted aesthetic anomalies,'" the report continued. "The roofing contractor stated that he felt underlayment was applied under the shingles."
O'Brien reportedly said at the meeting "he had experienced buckling shingles on ventilated roofs as well as non-ventilated projects" and that "ventilating the roof on a design such as ours is almost impossible." The shingles, he continued, would "lay down" over time.
"This was curious and troubling since his firm designed this building from scratch and chose a design that, when viewed from the street, exposes a vast area of steep-slope asphalt roofing," read Neal's report. "This despite the fact that they were aware that ventilation was recommended by the foam-board industry association PIMA and manufacturer of both the board and shingles and that shingle buckling could occur, which would be unsightly and potentially limit the lifespan of the shingles."
A Capeway Roofing representative reportedly warned Johnson Roberts Associates "about this design before installation, but was ordered to proceed," according to Neal's report and Zubricki's report to selectmen in February.
Representatives with GAF Roofing Manufactures said at the May 27 meeting that the company can only replace "defective" shingles. As the lightweight shingles are installed on a non-ventilated nail board, the representatives reportedly said it was "unlikely" the company would consider the majority of the broken shingles defective.
"The town is left in a position where they agreed to the extreme expense of this building design versus a square metal building with a flat roof, in order to provide a building that aesthetically fit with the neighborhood," Neal's report concludes. "Now the defective roofing dominates the street view of the building and the town is concerned that an expensive re-roofing project lies in the near future."
At this time, there are no plans to follow through with a re-roofing project, according to Pereen.
"The plan right now is that we're going to watch the roof through the changes in weather and see if (the shingles) flatten over time," she said.
