Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds this afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.