ESSEX — As the weather gets colder, contractors are finishing up exterior construction work at the new public safety building on John Wise Avenue, Route 133, and moving inside.
Dennis Morel, president of G&R Construction and site superintendent, last week lead a tour of Essex's new combined police and fire station for the Gloucester Daily Times. Fire Chief Daniel Doucette, police Chief Paul Francis and Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen were also in attendance.
Morel said the work is on schedule and Preen confirmed the project is on budget.
Morel showed off many of the building's new features, including a four-door, 42-foot-high vehicle bay for the Fire Department's seven vehicles and one boat; two holding cells and a ballistic-proof criminal processing wing in the Police Department; a new training/conference space for both departments; and two locker rooms complete with shower units.
"It's great that our firefighters will have space to clean up their equipment and decontaminate before going home to their families," Doucette said. "Really just have the things needed to do their jobs."
Francis said the project has been "overwhelming" but will finally allow enough space for basic needs the Police Department has been missing for years.
"Right now we have a storage unit on the west side of Essex that holds some of our old archives and equipment," Francise explained. "We have to drive up to Middleton (Jail) to process arrests and use their holding cells."
Despite being a massive upgrade from the Memorial Building, home of the current police and fire stations on Martin Street, Morel said the new construction is "one of the smaller" public safety facilities on which his company has worked. To cut down on space and costs, police and firefighters will share common spaces such as the training/conference room and physical training room.
There are around 60 to 70 workers on site each day. Last week, Morel said they were testing the storm-proof windows. In about a week, workers will begin sculpting the pavement pathways around the building, then plumbing and electrical work will take place indoors. Landscaping is expected to start in the spring.
Substantial work on the public safety building is expected to be completed by March. Morel said he's doing everything to finish before the town's deadline.
"I just want to thank Dennis and G&R for their work," Pereen said. "They've been absolutely fantastic and a pleasure to work for."
In the spring, the town hopes to demolish the Memorial Building at 24 Martin St. Preen said she hoped to convert the building into a new senior center, but a recent survey found it would be cheaper to demolish it completely rather than renovate its many problems.
Selectmen voted in favor of the demolition Nov. 2. The project is expected to go out to bid sometime next year. Money for the demolition was approved as part of the public safety building budget so more cash won't be needed to tear the old building down.
