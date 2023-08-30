Essex puts pause on Apple Street work

ESSEX — Officially, the town’s Apple Street roadbed elevation and culvert replacement project has been put on hold.
But with fall Special Town Meeting slated for Nov. 13, town officials are laying the groundwork for another go at the proposed project.
“Presently, the project is on hold until the fall Town Meeting considers whether to obtain the necessary easements which could be by eminent domain,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki last week.
Earlier this summer, Zubricki told selectmen the effort “is a very fast-moving project with all the permitting that’s going on.”
Zubricki reported the state Department of Environmental Protection had indicated it would be preferable for the town to have the necessary easements already under its belt for the superseding Order of Conditions process to be completed.
Town officials changed their approach after May Town Meeting defeated Article 26, which would have authorized the town to acquire by gift, purchase, or eminent domain some properties on Apple Street to proceed with the project. The article failed to reach the two-thirds majority vote required.
Zubricki has said his office is working with engineering consultants on the project “to come up with some visuals that will really help people at Town Meeting in the fall to understand the relatively small areas that we’re looking at.”
He added if a visual presentation were put together for Town Meeting, residents might have a “more informed basis for the vote.”
Six abutting lots are involved, with a total area amounting to approximately 980,000 square feet, Zubricki said.
“The project will require the town to obtain easements over abutting private property, possibly by eminent domain,” he said. “The selectmen plan to ask the fall Town Meeting in November to reconsider the matter.”
The project proposes to obtain easements for temporary construction of the project. The initiative itself amounts to about 14,000 square feet of land across all six properties — or 1.4% of the total area of the six lots under consideration, Zubricki said.
According to the plan, the temporary easements dissolve after construction has been completed.
The project proposes to obtain permanent easements for roadside slope and drainage over a total 17,500 square feet across all six properties, he said.
Lisa O’Donnell, Planning Board chair, said the project is in the hands of the Select Board, town officials and the town’s consultants.
“The Planning Board’s involvement with the Apple Street project would only be with respect to the fact that the road is a designated Scenic Road and the Planning Board needs to consider the project’s effects on existing ancient stone walls and trees along the road and try to make recommendations on those aspects only,” she said. “Outside of that, the Planning Board doesn’t have any jurisdiction over public roads.”
After construction, the total area of permanent easements is expected to amount to about 1.8% of the six lots, Zubricki said.
“Generally, the areas where the easements are being sought are already wetland or steep sloped and cannot be used in any substantive way by the property owners anyway,” he said. “The town is not seeking the ‘fee-simple interest’ in the land, only easements over the land.”
According to www.clearcapital.com, fee-simple interest refers to absolute ownership, limited only by governmental powers of: taxation, eminent domain, police power and escheat, or reversion of property to the state. A “fee simple” or “fee simple estate” is the most common way real estate is owned in the United States.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.