ESSEX — Essex selectmen last week raised the fine for illegally parking at at Town Landing on Main Street, Route 133, and in the municipal trailer lot to $100.
The fine had been $25. Any non-resident launching a boat is subject to ticketing and having their vehicle and trailer towed by the Essex Police Department.
The boat launching ramp was closed to non-residents until the end of the boating season, Oct. 1, by selectmen the last week of July.
"There are many competing uses and towing may be necessary to avoid illegally parked vehicles from taking space from other things, such as games as Memorial Park," said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki then.
Present exceptions include any non-resident who holds a mess clamming permit and is launching only to go clamming and return to the launch. Such individuals must display a copy of their mess clamming license on their dashboard.