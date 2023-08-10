ESSEX — The town went to a pay-as-you-throw system for residents’ trash disposal on July 1, but a number of residents say obtaining the required garbage bags is downright difficult.
Town officials counter the bags are out there. One just needs to know where to go.
In addition, residents now must purchase stickers to indicate they are legitimate users of the Essex Transfer Station, 30 Landing Road, to drop off the filled trash bags.
“Once you have the new sticker, you will need to ‘pay as you throw’ bags in order to dispose of trash,” a posting on the town’s website reads. “Recycling will be unlimited and covered by the price of the sticker.”
But several residents have expressed frustration over actually finding the garbage bags.
“It’s just a little frustrating,” Wendy Fossa said. “Sometimes I go and I find nobody has the small ones. I wish they could sell them at the Transfer Station. It’s extra work, and you can’t find the bags.”
Selectman Peter Phippen said he has heard some townspeople have found it challenging to find the bags. Personally, Philippen said he stocked up on bags some time ago and has not found the need to buy new ones.
“It’s just growing pains,” he said, about local shops not stocking enough bags. “I don’t know what’s happening at the supply level. It could be a supply chain thing but that would just be speculation on my part.”
Public Works Superintendent Michael Galli said the bags are supplied by the company WasteZero and can be purchased at the following places:
The Building Center, 140 Western Ave. in Essex, and 1 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Googans Gallery, 1 Martin St. in Essex.
Schooners Market, 121 Eastern Ave. in Essex.
Energy North Inc., 156 Main St. in Essex.
Aubuchon Hardware, 114 County Road in Ipswich, and 50 Enon St. in Beverly.
Market Basket, 101 Gloucester Crossing in Gloucester, and 231 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1) in Rowley.
According to Galli, the small kitchen bag size that holds 15 gallons of trash costs $2.50 per bag and larger bags that hold 33 gallons run $4.75.
Galli said the rates for garbage are based on the records of total tonnage gathered over the years. According to Galli, the previous deal with a different contractor that ended on Dec. 31 allowed Public Works to charge lower rates for garbage services.
He said Public Works does not profit from the operation, no matter what rate is charged.
“Everything is based on what the costs are,” he said. “If costs go down, you can make an adjustment.”
“The price might come down,” he said. “The tonnage rate was exceptionally reasonable in the past. Moving forward, we may be able to adjust prices. It’s a balancing act.”
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said the former contract was with Covanta, which provided both hauling and disposal services.
“Covanta had no interest in continuing in the hauling business,” said Zubricki. “They used Commonwealth Waste Transportation for that and we only paid Covanta. Under the new arrangement, Covanta is still the end disposal site and the town has hired Commonwealth directly for hauling and for management of the Transfer Station.”
Entry to the Transfer Station is permitted only when a Transfer Station sticker is affixed to the driver’s side front windshield and visible to the attendant.
The stickers — $150 or $75 for resident 65 or older — are now available for purchase at the DPW Office at 44 Centennial Grove Road or www.essexma.org. They expire on Aug. 31, 2024.
A household may purchase two stickers if two separate vehicle registrations at the same address are presented.
In addition, bulk item stickers may be purchased at the DPW Office for special recycling items such as air conditioners, televisions, computer monitors and refrigerators.
The Transfer Station is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Resident Lauren Mears Burroughs said the new arrangement at the Transfer Station is not burdensome.
“It hasn’t been that big a deal,” she said. “My biggest complaint is everyone complaining about the situation. I think people who tend to produce more trash are more up in arms. Maybe it will encourage people to recycle.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.