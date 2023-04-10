Essex River Race on hold after organizer denied access to Town Landing

ESSEX — For the past several decades, the Cape Ann Rowing Club has organized a 5 1/2-mile race on the Essex River that has featured hundreds of participants and spectators.
Not this May.
Bob Blair, president of the Cape Ann Rowing Club, said the group has been denied access to the Town Landing off Main Street for the start and end of the Essex River Race which has taken place 38 years, taking a break for COVID-19 and resuming last year.
Blair said he and fellow club members were told the boat ramp, near the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, was strictly limited to town residents.
“I stopped in at the (Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki’s office) and he explained the boat ramp is for residents only,” said Blair. “They wanted to adhere to the town’s policy.”
In the past, use of the ramps was possible, Blair said, adding the club previously paid detail police officers and coordinated with the town’s harbormaster to patrol the event.
The policy formally changed in 2020, according to the town’s website, www.essexma.org. “The Essex boat launching ramp at (the) town landing on Route 133 was closed to non-residents during the summer of 2020,” reads the posting. “The selectmen have now made that closure permanent, going forward.”
The posting warns non-residents that if they launch their craft from the site, they will be subject to a $100 fine and/or having their vehicles towed.
“The popularity of boating has increased in recent years and the ramp has become congested and overcrowded, with the Board of Selectmen desiring to provide better quality access for residents who use the ramp,” it continues.
Town Administrator Zubricki said Friday that making exceptions for one group, such as the Cape Ann Rowing Club, opens the door to exceptions for others in the future.
“I explained to Bob Blair that the selectmen are not inclined to make exceptions to the rule that has been established,” said Zubricki, who added that selectmen discussed the matter at a recent meeting.
As for the question of whether selectmen will reconsider its decision, Zubricki said that is doubtful.
“I do not think that is likely since the board did hear Mr. Blair at (the) public comment and no board member has requested to revisit the topic at a future meeting,” Zubricki said.
Problems cited
In a March 26 letter to Blair from Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen, she wrote:
“Last year, the Cape Ann Rowing Club held this event without permission from the town and used the town ramp. I am not sure why or how this happened as it is very clearly posted that the ramp is for Essex residents only.”
Pereen wrote that the event last year created a host of problems, including several calls from residents and business owners about vehicles speeding along Spring Street and traffic congestion near the Spring Street Cemetery and the Town Landing.
She added trash was left on the marina docks, rowers bumped into other boats in the river and vehicles were parked illegally in the area.
“From a public safety perspective, this event puts a strain on our Harbormaster Department, Police Department and potentially our Fire Department,” writes Pereen. “We need to be able to plan for an increased number of visitors so we have the staff available should we have an emergency.
“This is not something that the town is willing to overlook.”
Lost revenue
Blair said he was surprised by the town’s decision since, for almost 40 years, the race has been an annual tradition. Blair lives in Rowley.
“We’re all volunteers and this is a celebration of the Essex River and the natural history of the estuary and the river,” he said. “People look forward to it.”
Blair, the rowing club’s president for the past four years, points to the Essex restaurants and businesses that will lose revenue since the race will not be held. He said the event has attracted people from all over Cape Ann.
“They sit in the restaurants and eat and drink,” he said. “We bring tourism to town and it doesn’t make any sense. There’s nothing bad about the Essex River Race. It’s all good. I don’t think I’ll ever understand it.
But for now, Blair and his fellow Cape Ann Rowing Club members will have to put their oars and paddles away.
“People are upset,” Blair said. “It seems as though the 38 years of bringing business to town and celebrating Essex and celebrating people on the water is of no interest.”
Looking for a new location
Now, Blair and the Cape Ann Rowing Club are looking for new site for the race.
“We can’t possibly do the race now,” he said, adding the logistics of putting together a race with so little time to plan makes holding the event untenable. The event was slated to take place Saturday, May 20, and was open to all seaworthy human-powered rowing and paddle boats.
Racers in the more than 5 ½-mile competitive rowing and paddling event followed an out-and-back course through the Great Marsh and Essex Bay.
According to a posting on the club’s website, www.capeannrowingclub.com, the “2023 Essex River Race Registration is on hold.”
But Blair said, “It’s not taking place this year. ... At this point, we don’t have enough time to plan a spring race.”
