ESSEX — Those heading to or through Essex this weekend may want to take note: It won't be the usual drive.
Essex police have announced a series of road closures in preparation for this weekend's bicentennial festivities.
On Friday, the Bicentennial Committee has organized a fireworks display at Memorial Park. The event starts at 5 p.m. Guests may purchase food from a variety of food trucks on site from 5 to 8:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks. On the menu will be pizza fresh from a truck's oven, barbecue, Indian food, gourmet hotdogs, clam chowder, ice cream and more.
Two bands — Uncharted Watahs, with retired police Chief Peter G. Silva, and Mystery Meat, which performed on Gloucester's Boulevard as part of the city's July 3 celebration — will play from 5 p.m. until the fireworks start.
Bicentennial T-shirts, hoodies, commemorative calendars and Madame Varney tea towels will be for sale.
Beginning Thursday at 10 p.m., parking will be prohibited in the municipal lot behind Memorial Station and the dirt lot behind the tennis courts at Shepard Memorial Park. Any and all vehicles must be out of the lot at that point or they are subject to being towed. Handicap parking will be available at Town Hall.
At 4 p.m. on Friday, Martin Street (Route 22), from Main Street (Route 133) to Western Avenue (also Route 22), will be closed to through-traffic. Traffic will be diverted as necessary down Western Avenue in either direction. Residents of Pickering, Winthrop, Maple and Prospect streets, and Walnut Park Road will be able to access their residences via Western Avenue only. Police will assist residents of Martin Street, Brook Pasture Road and Landing Road to their homes via Martin Street at Western Avenue.
While the event is underway, single-side parking on Martin Street and its branching side streets will be available. Cars will enter Martin Street via Western Avenue. Police officers and volunteer staff will be directing cars on where to park. Parking will also be available at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., a short walk to the park.
Parking anywhere else is allowed as long as its legal. Drivers are asked not to not block driveways and intersections, and to leave enough space for emergency vehicles to pass through if necessary.
The fireworks event is a family, alcohol-free event. No coolers or backpacks will be allowed in the park.
In case of inclement weather, updates on the event's status will be posted on the town's webpage, essexma.org.
Parade closures
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Essex's Bicentennial Parade step off from the intersection of Southern Avenue and Route 133. From there, the procession will travel to Main Street, Western Avenue, Winthrop Street, Martin Street and end at the intersection of Martin and Western.
The parade will feature six live bands and more than 20 floats. The Aleppo Shriners — 12 units, including three bands— will also make a special guest appearance, marking their first march in a North Shore parade in 30 years. It will go on rain or shine.
Beginning at 8 a.m., Southern Avenue will see closures at the intersection of Main Street and Eastern Avenue (both Route 133) and at the intersection at Apple Street. Parade participants are meeting at Addison Street and School Street before start time. Grove Street will also be closed at the intersection of Eastern Avenue.
Starting at 8 a.m., street parking on the parade route will be prohibited. Violators are subject to towing at the owners expense.
