ESSEX — Just as Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester have done before it, the town of Essex is seeking to ban single-use plastics at this year's Fall Town Meeting.
Registered voters will vote on this proposed ban and 22 other articles on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Essex Elementary School Gym, 12 Story St.
If Article 7 passes by a simple majority, businesses will be forbidden to give out plastic straws, stirrers and stoppers; disposable food service ware made from polystyrene; and single-use plastic bags for the distribution of food or other products. The Board of Health would start enforcing the change on Jan. 1, 2021.
The proposed town bylaw reads, "Numerous studies have shown that the production and use of single-use plastics and polystyrene have significant adverse impacts on the marine and land environments, especially in coastal communities, such as the Town of Essex. Some of these impacts include: injuries and potential death of marine animals through ingestion and entanglement, clogging of storm drainage systems, burdens on solid waste collection and recycling facilities, and the use of oil and other fossil fuels in the manufacturing process."
The bylaw does come with some exemptions. All listed plastics may be sold if they are "packaged for retail sale for use outside the premises." Also, plastic bags may be used to "transport produce, bulk food, candy, meat or other products from a part of the establishment to the point of sale ... to hold prescription medication dispensed from a pharmacy ... to distribute newspapers and magazines or ... to protect clothing distributed by dry cleaning establishments."
Those who run afoul of the bylaw will receive a $25 fine for the first offense, $50 for the second, $100 for the third and $300 for the fourth and other subsequent offenses.
The Board of Health may choose to waiver some provisions of the bylaw if they inflict "undue hardship" on an establishment. For example, a business may apply for an exemption if there is no biodegradable alternative to a banned single-use plastic it carries.
Rockport will begin enforcing its single-use plastic ban on take-out food ware and water bottles at the start of 2021 as well. In March, the town ended the distribution of thin-film plastic bags.
Manchester began its plastic bag ban in 2014 and this past July, single-use take-out food ware was banned.
Gloucester banned the use of plastic bags, and polystyrene food and drink containers by businesses in January. The city's plastic straw ban is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2021.
The warrant
Here's what the rest of Essex's warrant looks like:
1: Amend zoning bylaw (Chapter 6, section 6-2.2) to include more provisions over undefined land.
2: Delete note B ("40,000 square foot minimum per dwelling unit in the Water Resource Protection District") from Chapter 6, section 6-3.2.1 of the town's zoning bylaw.
3: Widen the types of radios exempt from the town's zoning bylaws for free-standing tower-type antennas (Chapter 6, section 6-3.4.5) and increase the allowed space between towers to 2 miles.
4: Clarify exemptions in the site-plan review process for single-family homes in the town's zoning bylaw (Chapter 6, section 6-3.5.2).
5: Exempt business land use from the town's zoning bylaws regarding inoperative motor vehicles and junk yards (Chapter 6, section 6-5.8).
6: Remove the temporary memorandum for recreational marijuana establishments from the town's zoning bylaws (Chapter 6 section 6-14).
7: Include Section 7-9, “Bylaw Regulating the Use of Certain Plastics by Commercial Establishments in the Town of Essex," into the town's general bylaws.
8: Delete "“Resident Parking Stickers shall be valid until December 31 of the year of issue" from the town's general bylaws (Chapter V, Article 4, Section 1, Subsection (p)).
9: Secure money to purchase and replace an Essex Police cruiser.
10: Amend the fiscal year 2020 budget as voted at Annual Town Meeting 2019 by increasing the selectmen's budget line item, "Advertise Town Resources," from zero to some other number.
11: Amend the fiscal year 2020 budget as voted at Annual Town Meeting 2019 by increasing the Selectmen's budget line item, "Town Events, Incidental Expenses," from zero to some other number.
12: Replenish a deficit in the Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.
13: Secure money to match a state grant given to the Essex Fire Department for purchasing new radios.
14: Secure money for the town's other post-employment benefits.
15: Secure money for the town's building capital improvements fund, which may also be used for the recreational capital improvements fund; purchase of vehicles and major equipment that qualify as capital purchases fund; Town Hall or Library repair and maintenance fund; Conomo Point Repair, Maintenance, and Improvement fund; and municipal street lighting repair and maintenance fund.
16: Secure money to complete the installation of the Fiber Optic Municipal Area Network.
17: Secure money for the purchase and installation of computer equipment and any related software and peripherals.
18: Amend the fiscal year 2020 budget as voted at Annual Town Meeting 2019 by increasing the Department of Public Works' Highway Department budget line item, "Operator Wages," from zero to some other number.
19: Secure money to replace the roof at the Essex Water Filtration Plant.
20: Secure to remain in compliance with the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System regulations of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
21: Replenish the Finance Committee's reserve fund.
22: Add a sum of money to the town's Stabilization Fund.
23: Secure a sum of money to pay for unpaid bills from a past fiscal year.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
SAVE THE DATE
What: Fall Town Meeting, where attending registered town voters will consider a 23-article warrant.
When: Monday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gymnasium at Essex Elementary School Gym, 12 Story St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.