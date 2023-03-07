ESSEX — Town officials are seeking bids for the town’s Conomo Point Stone Pier Repair Project.
Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen described the work to be done at the stone pier as fairly routine.
“This is a pretty basic project,” she said. “(We want) to basically make sure that some of the cement (on the pier) doesn’t land in the river. It’s such a minimal project.”
General bidders for the project may obtain complete sets of bidding documents at www.accentblueprints.com. A pre-bid meeting to discuss the process will be held at 138 Conomo Point Road on March 13 at 11 a.m.
Selectmen, at a previous meeting, agreed that the project should contain all of the “base work” that the town’s engineering consultant had recommended, according to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki’s report on the Conomo Point Stone Piers Renovation Project.
Selectmen also agreed that two “add-alternatives” should be considered: one for the relocation of the downriver set of stairs to the seawall, with railings, and the other for the same work on the upriver side. The consultant for the project is GZA GeoEnvironmental, based in Norwood.
Zubricki’s report was presented at the selectmen meeting on Feb. 6. The report included items before the town that reflect the period Jan. 21 to Feb. 3.
“The downriver location is more important for new access than the upriver location, and this strategy will allow the town to just complete one set of stairs if the project budget does not allow for two sets,” reads Zubricki’s report. “GZA is in the process of finalizing design plans and packaging the design for the bidding.”
Zubricki told selectmen he would update them on the process of the project as necessary.
Last year, work was conducted to replace more than 900 feet of the seawall protecting Conomo Point. Crews with ACK Marine & General Contracting were awarded the project for a bid of $1,951,000 to tear down the century-old stone masonry wall.
Heavy storms destroyed large portions of the seawall in 2018, which required the town to make stop-gap measures.
According to a public notice for the project, bids are to be sent care of Zubricki to Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex, MA 01929. Bids are due by 2 p.m. on March 23.
The public notice says he town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals “if it is in the best interest to do so.” Zubricki may be contacted at 978-768-6531 or bzubricki@essexma.org.
