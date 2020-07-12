ESSEX — Selectmen are seeking public input on the newly passed regulations for recreational marijuana facilities in town.
"While the scope of the regulations will be guided by other, similar regulations operating in other communities, and by town counsel, it is useful for the board to hear all ideas during the process," reads a statement from the town.
Town Meeting in June decided to have all pot shops in Essex hold a town-issued license. The number of marijuana licenses must equal 20% of the total liquor licenses in town. Currently, this means one retail marijuana license can be issued.
Those who wish to offer public comment on these new regulations are asked to email Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at bzubricki@essexma.org.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.