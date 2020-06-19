ESSEX — Selectmen candidates Guy Bradford and Peter Hoare are asking for residents' votes during Town Election this Monday.
In-person voting will be open from noon to 6 p.m. June 22 at Essex Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St. Social distancing practices will be enforced and voters are reminded to bring face coverings when going out to the polls.
Bradford or Hoare will face a variety of town issues if elected. For one, many in town are split over a planned cell phone tower on the privately owned 73 Eastern Ave. Once constructed, the owners of the tower, Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater, plan to lease it out to a cell company.
"There are two objections — aesthetic reasons and theoretically for health reasons," explained Bradford. "On the health, I personally haven't seen any credible evidence that (cell phone towers pose) a health hazard. On the aesthetics, I get it if you have a beautiful view. Hopefully it can be reconciled in a way that is not offensive to people. It's a shame the town's not putting it on its property because there are significant fees to be earned. I would much rather get the fees for the town, as we're always looking for extra revenue."
Hoare, however, has some reservations about the tower.
"I need more research on it," he said. "I am concerned because there's studies on both sides about whether it's a health risk. I also have concern about the aesthetics of it as well. However, I support bringing in some revenue in town."
Town Meeting last week confirmed many new regulations regarding recreational marijuana sales in Essex, just in time for marijuana company BB Botanics to possibly open up shop at 242 John Wise Ave.
"I support them coming to the town," Bradford said. "We could sorely need the revenue it's going to generate. I've confirmed with the police about security concerns, and the town is going to have a lot of oversight over the operation."
While Bradford has no problems with recreational marijuana sales in town, he disagrees with one provision approved by Town Meeting. The town will now issue licenses for retail shops, but only at an amount up to 20% of the number of alcohol licenses in town. Currently, there are three retail alcohol vendors, so Essex can only issue one recreational marijuana license.
"I'm still not convinced why we would do that," he said. "They said they had analysis that showed if two facilities opened in town, it wouldn't get you twice the revenue. But the one opening up is at the extreme northern edge of Essex. I find it hard to believe that at some point in the future if someone would want to open a shop at the extreme southern end it wouldn't be a pure wash."
Both are in agreement that the town is doing an appropriate job at slowly reopening businesses and services in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I want to reopen as quickly and safely as we can within the guidelines given out by the state," said Hoare. "I think (Board of Health Administrator) Erin Kirchner is doing a great job with the reopening efforts."
Bradford said he has concerns about opening too quickly, but the town is "doing it at the right place."
All other races on Monday's ballot are unopposed; current Chairman Steve Poulos for the Board of Assessors; incumbent Jeffrey Jones for town moderator; current Chairman David Driscoll for the Board of Health; incumbents Robert Bradley and Wiliam Knovak for two constable seats; incumbent Diane Kotch, member of the Board of Library Trustees; Theresa Witman for Manchester Essex Regional School Committee; and former Selectwoman Lisa O'Donnell for the Planning Board.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
ESSEX ELECTION
What: Registered voters will consider a slate of candidates.
When: Monday, June 22, noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
Note: Face masks required.