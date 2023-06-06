ESSEX — While annual Town Meeting said no last month to a planned road project for Apple Street, selectmen are considering bringing the effort to fruition.
The Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project, part of Article 26, was defeated after failing to reach the two-thirds majority vote required at Town Meeting.
Had the measure passed, selectmen would have been authorized to acquire by gift, purchase or eminent domain some properties on Apple Street to move the project ahead.
But only days after the article failed to earn the votes needed for the project to move ahead, Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen said town officials were not giving up on the project.
“It means the Board of Selectmen will try to work more closely with the abutters and work out an agreement that’s acceptable to both sides,” she said.
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said the Town Meeting measure was not aimed at taking anyone’s property.
Selectmen discussed options for the project during their May 22 meeting.
During the meeting, Zubricki said the question continues to be asked whether the town, through the selectmen, intends to take a second look at trying to get the requested easements approved for the Apple Street project.
“I can say that sometimes it takes much more visual tools to make sure that everybody at the Town Meeting understands the nature of what’s being asked about,” said Zubricki. “It’s true that we had the easement (plans) on file with the town clerk. ... We had the easement plans up on the website. But some people (who) came to Town Meeting probably did not get a chance to really visualize that.”
Zubricki suggested that selectmen consider putting together a visual display that would more suitably describe the project and its merits. A measure could be introduced, he said, at a possible special Town Meeting in the fall.
Selectmen signal support for project
For her part, Pereen said she is “fully committed to the project.”
“I think that it’s important that we consider the safety of the entire community,” Pereen said. “So, I would like to see it go forward in the fall.”
During the May 22 meeting, Selectmen Peter Phippen and Alva Ingaharro pledged support for the idea.
Phippen said the project is needed because of occasional flooding along a portion of Apple Street. He said at Town Meeting that the planned project could mean the road will be elevated by as much as 4 feet in some sections.
The project also calls for the road to be widened by about a foot on either side.
At the selectmen’s meeting, Zubricki said the “order of conditions” from the Essex Conservation Commission that had been issued for the project was appealed “by a number of people.”
He said the appeal is still pending before the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. A site visit was made by DEP officials on May 17.
Zubricki said the town’s attorney was present during the visit, as were attorneys for several residents objecting to the project.
“With respect to this unanticipated situation, in order for our engineering firm and their wetlands experts to deal with the appeal, a change order to the contract will be necessary,” said Zubricki.
Board members voted unanimously to support the “change order” with TEC Engineering Corp.
MEPA oversight
Zubricki said the town is still in the midst of an “environmental policy act review process” for the project. The process is overseen by the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office (MEPA).
“We should have a MEPA certificate by early June,” Zubricki said.
MEPA requires that state agencies study the environmental consequences of their actions, including permitting and financial assistance.
It also requires them to take all feasible measures to avoid, minimize and mitigate damage to the environment.
MEPA further requires that state agencies “use all practicable means and measures to minimize damage to the environment,” by studying alternatives to a proposed project and developing mitigation commitments, which will become conditions for the project if and when they are permitted.
During the discussion, Zubricki suggested a scheduled Planning Board hearing on the scenic road status of the road, slated for June 21, should be postponed.
“It would probably not be productive to hold that at this time,” he said, adding the DEP appeals process would likely call for town officials “to reconfigure things on the ground.”
“My recommendation is to postpone the Planning Board (meeting) where I could contact the chair and say ‘Please stand down on the 21st,’ before they advertise it,” said Zubricki.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.