ESSEX — Selectmen considered preliminary projections for the fiscal year 2025 Manchester Essex Regional School District budget last week.
Meeting last Monday, Sept. 11, selectmen discussed potential scenarios, considering the town’s capacity, to fund the school district's fiscal 2025 budget. The budget discussion was led by Town Accountant Jeff Soulard.
Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen and Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki recently attended a Manchester Essex Regional School District Collaboration Group meeting aimed at updating town officials on the school budget process.
Soulard said Essex's projected levy limit for the schools in fiscal year 2025 is $14,529,179, versus fiscal year 2024’s levy of $14,022,432. In addition, he predicted if the schools' budget increases by 2.5%, then Essex would need to increase its respective overall budget by 3.94%.
“When folks talk about what can we afford, without an override, essentially a 2 ½ percent increase at the school, which translates to a much bigger number for Essex, is going to put you over the levy limit,” Soulard said.
Soulard said more will be known by November or December when the town sets the tax rate and adjustments to revenue totals will be made. He said the town will also consider an unexpected $100,000 in new growth.
“But we’re still going to be up against it,” Soulard said, who added other factors are at play, including possible increases in health insurance coverage costs for town employees and potential additional staffing needs for the town.
“That would blow a hole in our budget as well,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to date.”
Zubricki said the purpose of last Monday's meeting was to foster understanding about the budget. He said further meetings were to be held this week on the school budgeting issues, including with the Manchester Essex Regional School District Collaboration Group.
Pereen said the budgeting questions before the board need more consideration and that formal decisions at this point are premature.
“I think it’s going to be difficult to say in September that we should have a hard and fast number when we haven’t set the tax rate, or we don’t know what our free cash is,” said Pereen.
Soulard said several factors need to play out, including a determination about the town’s tax rate and what free cash will be available.
“I was a little pessimistic about free cash a few weeks ago,” he said. “Now, I’m feeling a little bit better.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.