ESSEX — Plans to replace the Folsom Pavilion at Centennial Grove officially have the selectmen's backing.
Back on April 12, Selectmen Peter Phippen and Guy Bradford voted to demolish the historic structure. In conversations leading up to the vote, Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Preen reportedly told Historical Commission Chairman Nathaniel Crosby she would make a motion that would require the town to seek money for a replacement structure. Unfortunately, due to a sudden personal emergency, she was unable to attend the April 12 meeting.
At the most recent selectmen's meeting on Monday, "I just kind of recapped that in order not to violate open meeting law, I was unable to speak about our discussions with the other selectmen," said Preen. "Both board members found no reason why we wouldn't replace the building, and now Nate's moving forward with demolition."
While no demolition date is scheduled, Preen said the town had reached out to the contractor and work should start in the coming weeks.
After more than a century of wear and tear, the Folsom Pavilion is now considered a safety hazard. A proposed project to revitalize Centennial Grove, including an estimated $500,000 rehabilitation of the pavilion, did not catch the eye of any contractors when it was put out to bid in 2017.
Now, Fall Town Meeting will be asked to fund the designs for the pavilion replacement project.
Crosby could not be reached for comment before press time for this story.
"I don't want to put words in Nate's mouth," said Preen, "but he seemed open-minded about the plans for the new structure. It seems to me that the Historical Commission is not looking for an exact replica of the pavilion. They just want something functional that the town can use."
