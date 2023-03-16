ESSEX — For the seniors who are frequent participants at Essex Council on Aging events, Thursday’s luncheon was a long time coming.
Seniors met to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Kristin Crockett, director of the Essex Council on Aging.
The seniors met and saw many old friends; some had not been close in a long time.
“Coming out of the pandemic, it’s really nice to have an in-person event,” said Crockett, just minutes before the gathering.
Seniors feasted on several traditional Irish foods, including corned beef and cabbage.
The meal was prepared by Senior Center regulars Dawn Burnham, Kay Joseph, Ann Buckley and Caroline Craig.
Tess Leary, outreach coordinator for the Council on Aging, was part of the gathering.
“It’s a great celebration,” she said. “It’s a great way to move into the start of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. It’s not just one day.”
Crockett said coming out the doldrums of winter, several events are slated to take place in April and May at the Senior Center. But Thursday was the celebration of the green.
“I think it’s nice to get out of the daily routine and get together with friends, especially people they haven’t seen in awhile,” said Crockett. “We’ve done the work for them.”
