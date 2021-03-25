ESSEX — The warrant for Spring Town Meeting has been released, ahead of the meeting's newly rescheduled date — Saturday, May 15.
Like Fall Town Meeting last October, the bi-yearly event will be held on the back lawn of Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., at 1 p.m. Chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart in accordance with current social distancing practices.
The 25-article warrant proposes many sweeping changes to the town's zoning bylaws. Article 13, for example, seeks to implement an Essex Downtown Zoning District.
"The purpose of the Essex Downtown Zoning District is to facilitate reduced dimensional requirements for the area designated and provide as matter of right the ability to have mixed use, business and residential, subject to the requirements below, while minimizing disruption to the existing building configuration," reads the proposed bylaw's "Purpose" section.
The district would encapsulate the Main Street Causeway (Route 133) from Martin Street (Route 127) to Eastern and Southern avenues. It would allow for single-, two-family and multi-family homes; businesses; mixed-use facilities for businesses and homes; and motels and hotels, and some industrial sites.
Article 14 seeks to instate a two-year moratorium on business and industrial conversions in town. If granted, town officials will be tasked with creating a plan to mitigate possible negative impacts current and future developments may have on residents and the environment.
"The purpose of this bylaw is to temporarily slow the rate of business and industrial development in the town so that there can be an opportunity to study the impacts of such development and determine how to best address it in the future," the article states.
Finally, Article 15 proposes a new bylaw for personal wireless service facilities. The proposed 20-page bylaw would require cell companies to apply for a special permit to build towers in Essex and pay for an "independent consultant hired by the town to monitor the background levels of electromagnetic frequency radiation (EMF) emissions."
The community group, Save Essex's Landscape, argued to implement more strigent regulations on cell phone towers at Fall Town Meeting last year. Members argued the town's current half-page cell tower bylaw was incomplete and ripe for exploitation by cell companies. Ultimately, the group's community petition was shot down by voters.
Essex does not currently have any zones for commercial and residential spaces. Residents have expressed concerns over Essex's lackadaisical zoning bylaws after after two controversial developments were announced — a recreational marijuana store on John Wise Avenue and a cell tower off Eastern Avenue.
The full warrant may be found at https://bit.ly/3rhBMBR.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.