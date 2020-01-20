Essex Shipbuilding Museum closing in on fundraising goal to preserve 18th century barn

ESSEX — The Essex Shipbuilding Museum's project to save the historic barn at 11 John Wise Ave. is more than halfway funded.
The preservation project had raised $14,025 through a GoFundMe campaign — the page was created Jan. 9 — by mid afternoon Monday. The goal is to collect $20,000 through public donations, which the museum will match. In total, the project needs $50,000 by the end of the third week of February. Previously, the effort garnered $22,000 from private donors.
"We thought we could do it, but I don't think we could have done it this quickly," said museum Director Ted Watkinson. "It's an incredible response from the community, and it's great to see how many friends we had out there who were willing to help."
The barn was built in the 18th century by the Cogswell Grant farm and by the turn of the 20th century, it was transformed into a three-story home. In December, the barn was set to be demolished by the town to make room for its new public safety building. Once word of the barn's demise reached representatives of the Essex Shipbuilding Museum, they pulled out all stops to try and save what they saw as a "premier example of pre-industrial workmanship," as they said in an early fundraising letter.
The $50,000 will be used to carefully dismantle the barn for future preservation. Currently, volunteer crews are working to strip out its modern furnishings. Once that's finished, its 18th century wooden frame will be taken apart piece by piece.
From there, the museum has a couple of options. One is to rebuild the barn on the museum's property to house the shipbuilding shop and Waterline Center conference room, as Watkinson hopes. The costs to do so are estimated at around $500,000. This second phase has not been finalized.
Those who'd like to volunteer on the project may contact the Essex Shipbuilding Museum office at 978-768-7541 or office@essexshipbuilding.org. To make a donation, visit essexshipbuilding.org or www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/save-the-hay-barn.
