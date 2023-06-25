ESSEX — Special Town Meeting on Monday night will consider financing the town's assessment for the fiscal year 2024 Manchester Essex Regional School District budget.
The meeting will take place Monday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St. The meeting will be asked to ratify the May 1 annual Town Meeting’s approval of Article 4 to fund the budget “exactly as that vote was taken.” The budget question is the only item on the warrant.
The Special Town Meeting is needed because while spring Town Meeting approved the schools budget, voters at the polls defeated a Proposition 2 1/2 override proposal to fund the town's $9,434,813 assessment.
The override defeat forced the school district to reduce its budget so that, when put through the apportionment formula, Essex could pay its portion.
The School Committee approved a new compromise budget presented in early June by Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin. The compromise budget amounts to $29.2 million, a $763,876 cut from the originally proposed fiscal 2024 operating budget.
The compromise budget maintains high school elective courses, leverages teacher attrition, defers hiring and reduces cost-of-living increases to non-union staff. It also relies on the district drawing $252,000 from its reserve account.
Manchester will consider the school budgeting question as part of the warrant for its previously scheduled Special Town Meeting on June 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman said if Essex and Manchester both vote to approve the new budget, it becomes official.
If either town votes to reject the new budget, the School Committee will need reconsider, revote and resubmit a budget to the towns within 30 days, Whitman said. That budget would then be presented at a joint Town Meeting of both towns' voters.