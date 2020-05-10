Essex Tech educators deliver signs to homes of school seniors 

DANVERS — Faculty and staff at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School recently personally delivered signs to their approximately 340 high school seniors.
"We recognize this is a tough time for our graduating seniors," Superintendent Heidi Riccio said in a statement. "It's also a tough time for our staff, as they're missing the students tremendously.
"These deliveries were made to brighten our seniors' spirits, but also to give our staff another way to connect with them," she said. "We'll be working with the state and our advisers to determine senior activities and do the best we can to make this time extra special for them."
Better known as Essex Tech, the school's logo and "The Class of '20" are on the signs, along with the words "Finishing Strong."
The signs were delivered to the homes of Essex Tech seniors by teachers, counselors, coaches and administrators. All faculty and staff wore gloves and masks, and practiced proper social distancing guidelines while making the deliveries.
The district intentionally supported local businesses in the effort, with the signs designed and printed by White Light Visuals in Beverly. Staff who participated were also given goody bags with brownies from D'Orsi's Bakery in Peabody.
Riccio said that more information will be provided on senior activities as it becomes available.