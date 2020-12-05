DANVERS — Tickets are still available for Essex Tech’s Homecoming Gala, which supports the Catherine Larkin Memorial project.
The gala will be held remotely and is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. The event was postponed from its original date in early December because the school district is in the midst of two weeks of remote learning, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 following Thanksgiving break.
Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School’s hybrid class schedules resume Monday, Dec. 14.
The annual gala raises money to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage building project. The cottage is being rebuilt into a multi-use facility, including a historical museum, service kitchen, office space, an exhibit hall, a learning lab and function space.
The gala will feature an overview of the history of Essex Tech and a virtual auction of items created by students in Essex Tech’s technical programs. Items in the auction, which is live now, include a brick pizza oven, Hawk Holiday tree, corn hole boards, Adirondack chairs, a holiday wreath, a handwoven shawl, a day of golf, and more.
The Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes members of the Essex Tech community who have demonstrated a commitment to and achievement within the local vocational and/or agricultural industries, will also be awarded.
State Sen. Joan Lovely will give opening remarks.
The original Larkin Memorial Cottage on Essex Tech’s campus was built in 1950. It honors Lt. Catherine Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and World War II nurse who died in a plane crash in 1945. The school needs to raise roughly $650,000 for the renovations.
Tickets to the gala are $25 per person and will be sold through Thursday, Dec. 17. Complete dinners for the gala will be prepared by the school’s Culinary Department and are also available for purchase for $25 per dinner. Dinners will be available for pickup at the entrance of Essex Tech’s campus between 3 and 5 p.m. on the day of the event.
To buy tickets and meals for the event, or to bid in the online auction, visit https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/. Information on attending the remotely held gala will be shared with participants via email following their registration for the event.