Essex Tech superintendent gets new contract

DANVERS — Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio has signed a four-year contract extension after receiving an "exemplary" rating from the school committee.
The committee praised Riccio for improving student learning, leading the effort to renovate the school's south campus, and securing more than $1.6 million in competitive grants this year.
"All I can say is that we're absolutely thrilled to have her at the helm of the district," School Committee Chairman Mark Strout said. "The work ethic that Heidi Riccio has is just incredible. Many weeks she's there seven days a week."
Riccio, 50, is in her third year as superintendent at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, known as Essex Tech. The regional school serves 17 local communities, including Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex, as well as agricultural students from around the state.
The school has been overwhelmed by applicants since opening in 2014 with a new $133 million school that combined the former Essex Aggie, North Shore Voke, and the vocational programs at Peabody High School. The school, which has about 1,500 students, had nearly 1,400 applicants for 440 open spots this year.
Essex Tech has tried to accommodate more students by expanding its campus and offering more classes to students from surrounding schools. It is in the process of restoring the Larkin Cottage to create more learning space, community meeting space, and an agricultural museum. The work is being done by students.
Last month the school laid off seven people and instituted a three-day furlough for faculty, staff and administrators to deal with budget problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Strout said Riccio was instrumental in getting the two employee unions to agree to the furloughs.
"She's a dynamo," Strout said. "She's a relationship builder like you wouldn't believe."
Riccio's new four-year contract began July 1. She received a 2% raise and will make $180,349. Her salary for the next three years of the contract is to be determined.
Riccio said the progress at Essex Tech is the work of many people. "I am fortunate to work in a place that I feel is home with wonderful staff that come in and give 100% daily," she said in an email.
