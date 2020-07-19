ESSEX — An Essex teen was seriously injured Friday in a zip line accident on Choate Street.
The 19-year-old hit his head on a tree and fell 8 to 10 feet while on the zip line, according to Essex police and fire officials.
Members of the Essex Police and Fire Departments and paramedics with the Manchester Fire Department reported to the the scene at 5:45 p.m. After receiving medical attention on site, the teen was transported to a landing zone at Shepard Memorial Park off Martin Street, There, a Boston Medflight helicopter picked him up and flew him to a Boston hospital.
Essex police on Sunday afternoon would not go into detail about the teen's injuries and said his condition was unknown at the time.
No additional information was released.