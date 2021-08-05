ESSEX — Selectmen will begin discussions on demolishing the Memorial Building on Martin Street next week.
The town has already selected Encore Contracting Services of Lawrence to handle the demolition of the former police and fire headquarters.
"The demolition contractor will be dropping off the signed contracts this (Thursday) evening that the Board of Selectmen will be counter sign before the project kick-off meeting next week," said Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Preen.
The kick-off meeting had yet to be officially scheduled by the Times' deadline on Thursday.
In addition to housing the town's police and fire departments, the Memorial Building also served as the town's polling station.
Selectmen voted July 26 to move the town's official polling location to the new public safety building at 11 John Wise Ave. The next annual town election is scheduled for May 9, 2022.
