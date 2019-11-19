ESSEX — As it has been for many years before, the town will again have a single tax rate for fiscal year 2020.
On Monday, before fall Town Meeting began, a public forum was held at Essex Elementary School to discuss the residential factor. There, the Board of Assessors recommended the single tax rate and selectmen voted to confirm it.
A single tax rate means both residential and commercial/industrial districts are taxed evenly. A split rate is typically used to alleviate tax burdens if a district is struggling. Since the town is mainly comprised of residential spaces, a split rate would see the few businesses in town taxed at an extremely high rate in order to pay for their share.
