ESSEX — The town will host its annual public hearing regarding the residential factor on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:15 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
The factor determines the differential tax rates for residential versus commercial or industrial districts. All can be taxed under one rate or split differently to alleviate the burden on either side of the spectrum.
At the meeting, the Board of Assessors will recommend which tax rate or rates the town should levy going into fiscal year 2020. From there, selectmen will vote to confirm the rate or rates.
Essex has most often adopted a single rate on all property taxes as the number of residential houses greatly outnumbers the commercial establishments in town.
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki expects the Board of Assessors to once again recommend a single tax rate. If the town went with a split tax rate, "any commercial or industrial tax rate would need to be very high in order to match residential."
