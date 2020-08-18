ESSEX — Hand-counted votes are officially a thing of the past in Essex, just in time for the 2020 primary election this fall.
From now on, all votes will be submitted into a brand-new LHS Image Cast Digital Scan Vote Tabulator. Selectman Chairwoman Ruth Preen explained the reason behind the upgrade was mostly because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"(Town Clerk Pam Thorne) said it was difficult to get volunteers to help with the (town election this past June)," she said. "A lot of people who volunteer their time during election day, they're older and were afraid to come out during the coronavirus. Now, tallying the votes is instantaneous. It protects the people who are volunteering for us."
Two years of leasing fees for the machine will be covered by the state, after which the town will purchase it in full for only $100.
"The state is doing this for a lot of towns," Preen said. "It's like a COVID gift."
Back in May, selectmen voted to retire the town's hand-cranked ballot box, used to count votes since 1946.
Thorne, who has been cranking in votes at the Essex Fire Department polling station for the last few years, said she's looking forward to a more streamlined tallying process.
"I'm glad we won't be stuck there after 8 p.m. counting 2,500 or so ballots," she said. "In 2018 we had a dual election for the (midterms and) public safety building. We had over 4,000 ballots to count and I didn't get home until 2 a.m. So this new machine will definitely speed up the process and I'm really looking forward to that."
Thorne said the town is in the middle of sending out vote-by-mail ballots to those registered voters who requested them. The ballot will come with information on how to properly fill it out, as "it's different from the in-person ballot," Thorne explained.
Voting registration for the upcoming State Primary Election ends Saturday, Aug. 22. The final day to submit a vote-by-mail ballot application is Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In-person voting in Essex will be held inside the Fire Department bay at 24 Martin St.
