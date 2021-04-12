ESSEX — The Planning Board will host a virtual public meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the three zoning-related articles on the warrant for the upcoming Annual Town Meeting.
The discussion on Articles 13 through 15 is scheduled for April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Selectmen are scheduled to attend. A link to join the meeting is available at www.mytowngovernment.org.
Article 13 seeks to implement a "Essex Downtown Zoning District" proposed by the Essex Planning Board. Discussion of this article was postposed by last year's Town Meeting.
The “Downtown District” zoning would allow a “mixed use” by right, and change required zoning requirements for frontage, sideline setbacks, lot area requirements and others in order to bring many of the existing properties into a conforming status. This would create a new “box” of zoning standards which would allow most current uses to continue and be improved or changed “by bight”.
Under the proposed new by-law, if a new non-conformity is requested by the property owner, a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals would be required. This would require a public hearing with all requisite advertising and abutter notifications.
Selectmen requested Article 14, a "Temporary Moratorium on Business and Industrial Conversions." If approved, the two-year moratorium would temporarily slow the rate of business and industrial development in Essex so that there can be an opportunity to study the impacts of such development and determine how to best address it in the future as the town does not have traditional zoning.
Article 15 seeks to implement a new "Telecommunications Tower Bylaw" to the town's zoning bylaws. Save Essex's Landscape, a citizens group, is behind the redrafted bylaw. The proposed bylaw aims to encourage appropriate use of land and guide sound development of cell towers while promoting the health, safety and general welfare of the town.
Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m., outdoors on the soccer field at Essex Elementary School at 12 Story St. The warrant is available to download at www.essexma.org, under the "Town Meeting" tab.
Essex's lack of traditional zoning has been a hot-button issue for some residents after two controversial developments were proposed— a recreational marijuana store on John Wise Avenue and a cell tower off Eastern Avenue.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Discussion on proposed changes to Essex zoning bylaws.
When: Monday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual meeting, visit https://join.freeconferencecall.com/pbessex, and, if prompted, the on-line meeting ID is pbessex.