ESSEX — Town Clerk Pamela Thorne is retiring.
According to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, Thorne will step down from her post in July.
In the meantime, the search for a successor is on.
“The town is being proactive by starting the search early,” Zubricki said. “Pamela Thorne, our current town clerk, has done excellent work for the town.”
The town is seeking a town clerk to fill the vacancy that is expected as of July 14, according to posting on the Facebook page Essex, MA – Notice and Issues. The salary range for the position is expected to be between $55,348 and $75,500, “commensurate with experience.”
Thorne, who has served as clerk in Essex for about five years, previously worked as assistant town clerk in Manchester-by-the-Sea for six years.
“I’m retiring and I’m looking forward to more personal time,” she said Tuesday.
Thorne said there have been a number of changes in her job description through the years, as well as changes to election law, voter registration and the state’s public records law.
“A lot of new things have come on since I’ve been here,” she said.
Thorne said Essex is a special place.
“It’s a fantastic community with residents who really love the town,” she said. “Really, overall it’s been great.”
According to the town’s website, the town clerk serves “as guardian” of vital records, such as births, marriages and deaths, as well as maintaining valuable municipal records.
The Facebook job description for the position indicates certification as a municipal clerk by the Massachusetts Town Clerk’s Association or the ability to obtain such a status is required. In addition, a notary public designation or the ability to obtain the designation is also required.
Resumes and cover letters are being collected this month and may be sent to care of Zubricki, Personnel Officer, Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex, MA 01929 or e-mailed bzubricki@essexma.org. Zubricki may also be reached at 978-768-6531.
A copy of the position description is available upon request by e-mailing Zubricki.
