ESSEX — Annual Town Meeting on Monday voted to approve two Proposition 2 ½ overrides, to pay for the town's assessments for the Manchester Essex Regional and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school districts, respectively.
The meeting tackles several other warrant articles but continues tonight, Tuesday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m., again at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
The Town Meeting warrant, Finance Committee report, overview and proposals of the conservation and soning bylaw articles as well as other relevant documents can be viewed on the town website, essexma.org and clicking on the "Town Meeting" icon on the homepage. Please plan to arrive early for a smooth check-in.
The meeting's override votes on Monday equate to an additional $289,165 in taxes for the Manchester Essex schools and an additional $56,186 in taxes for Essex Tech.
At the meeting, members of the Finance Committee presented the total operating budget of $22.5 million for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. That compares to this fiscal year's $21.4 million budget, an almost 5% increase.
