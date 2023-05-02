ESSEX — The first round of annual Town Meeting on Monday backed two Proposition 2 ½ overrides, to pay for the town's assessments for the Manchester Essex Regional and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school districts, respectively.
The meeting tackled several other warrant articles, including the acquiring of land to raise the Apple Street roadbed, but continues tonight, Tuesday, May 2, at 7:30, again at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
The meeting's override votes on Monday equate to an additional $289,165 in taxes for the Manchester Essex schools (Article 3) and an additional $56,186 in taxes for Essex Tech.
The 254-175 vote for the Manchester Essex Regional School District (MERSD) override took some time. The first vote was counted by a show of hands, but acting Town Moderator Joseph Davis determined it was not valid. Then, voters slowly filed to the front of the school gymnasium to fill out voting cards. The cards were collected, then counters added up the totals and the final tabulation was announced before the meeting adjourned at approximately 11 p.m.
Regional School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman said the override was necessary to run a district of Manchester Essex Regional’s caliber.
“Overrides are occasionally necessary,” Whitman said. “The community wants level services, not cuts.”
Finance Committee member Benjamin Buttrick backed the override request.
“They can’t keep doing that over and over,” said Buttrick, said of the school district's reliance on its reserves.
Resident Mark Whitman praised the district for not calling for an override for almost 20 years.
“Guess what folks?” he asked. “It’s not a cheap town to live in. It’s really freaking expensive to live here. We can’t keep kicking the can down the street. Now is the time to do it.”
The vote for the Essex Tech override went more quickly.
After the votes were taken for the override requests, motions were made for reconsideration the votes.
The requests for reconsideration were defeated.
According to Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, once the requests for reconsideration are made and voted, there can be no additional requests for reconsideration.
At the meeting, members of the Finance Committee presented the total operating budget of $22.5 million for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. That compared to the $21.4 million budget for this fiscal year, an almost 5% increase.
Apple Street project article defeated
Monday's session also took up Article 26 which would have authorized selectmen to acquire by gift, purchase, or eminent domain some properties on Apple Street to proceed with the Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project.
The article was defeated after failing to reach the two-thirds majority vote required. The measure was taken out of order while counters tabulated the ballots for the Manchester Essex schools' Proposition 2 ½ request.
Zubricki said the measure was necessary in order to qualify for grants for the project.
“It’s an easement,” he said. “It is just land that is unbuildable land in the first place. Certainly, we’re not looking to take anyone’s property.”
Selectman Peter Phippen said the project is necessary due to occasional flooding along that portion of Apple Street, and calls for the road to be elevated as much as 4 feet in some sections. Also, he said the road would also be widened by approximately one foot on either side.
“There will be some changes to the area,” he said. “These are all very narrow unbuildable pieces of property.”
But several residents said the project is too much.
“They plan to remove dozens of trees and take town historic walls,” said Janet Carlson of 24 Apple St.. “It’s going to make Apple Street look like a highway exit ramp. I find it hard to believe that there will be less money (available) in the future. There’s really no rush.”
Faith Gist, of 35 Apple St., said a number of residents are involved in litigation against the project.
“They take exception to someone coming in and taking their land,” she said. “I am vehemently opposed to the topic of eminent domain. I am really asking our neighbors, are you really comfortable about eminent domain? This is something that we all ought to be concerned about.”
But Essex firefighter Dan Doucette said the project is needed, in order to provide safe access for emergency vehicles.
“Sea level rise is happening,” he said. “We have to look at this realistically. Let’s try to do it right. This isn’t a secret. It’s necessary.”
Here is a condensed version of the warrant articles considered on Monday:
1: Elect or choose all town officers usually elected or chosen at the annual Town Meeting. APPROVED.
2: Hear and receive the reports of the town officials and committees, and any reports contained in the annual Town Report. APPROVED.
3: Supplement Manchester Essex Regional School District’s fiscal year 2024 assessment by $289,165, contingent upon a majority vote at the town election to assess additional real estate and personal property taxes in accordance with the provisions of Proposition 2 ½. APPROVED. 254-175.
4: Approve the Gross Operating and Maintenance Budget of the Manchester Essex Regional School District. APPROVED.
5: Supplement the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District’s fiscal year 2024 assessment by $56,186. APPROVED.
6: Pay the town’s share of the operating and capital costs of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District for the fiscal year commencing July 1. APPROVED.
7: Amend or revise the wage and salary scale for fiscal year 2024 in accordance with the recommendations of the Personnel Board Report. APPROVED.
8: Fix the salary and compensation of each of the elected officers of the town. APPROVED.
9: Transfer money from the Town Septic Betterment Fund to making necessary payments to the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust during fiscal year 2024. APPROVED.
26: Authorize selectmen to acquire by gift, purchase, eminent domain for general municipal purposes specific properties associated with the Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project. The properties include portions of several private parcels along Apple Street. FAILED to achieve two-thirds majority.
The remainder of the 42-article warrant will be taken up as the meeting continues tonight at Essex Elementary School, starting at 7:30 p.m.
