ESSEX — The annual Essex Town Meeting got underway Monday night.
The meeting was considering a 42-article warrant, including planning measures and Proposition 2 1/2 overrides to finance the assessments for Manchester Essex Regional and Essex Tech schools.
It was expected the meeting would be continued to Tuesday evening.
As the meeting started after the Times’ print deadline for the Tuesday paper, look for the results and information on the possible Tuesday continuation in Wednesday’s print edition, or sooner online at gloucestertimes.com.