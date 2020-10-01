ESSEX — The town of Essex invites all resident registered voters to attend Fall Town Meeting this Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m.
Eighteen articles are on this year's warrant, one of which is a community petition that seeks a six-month moratorium on cell towers being erected in town. The petition was drafted by Save Essex's Landscape, a community group that arose after Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced its plans to build a tower on the North Shore Mini Storage of Essex property off Eastern Avenue.
Save Essex's Landscape member Shelly Bradbury previously told the Times that the moratorium will hopefully "push the pause button" and have town leaders review bylaws for wireless towers. Bradbury believes the town has "a lack of standards" when it comes to companies install these towers.
Another article of note is Article 9, which would allow the town's part-time volunteer Fire Department to receive full-time credit for hours worked. This way, firefighters will have the opportunity to buy back those hours for the pensions they may have at another full-time job.
Just like Annual Town Meeting this past June, the meeting will be held on the back field of Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St. Attendee will be spaced 6 feet apart from one another and handwashing stations will be located at the sign-in desk. All attendees are required to wear masks and remain socially distant. In case of rain, the meeting will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 10.
Here are the articles on the Fall Town Meeting warrant:
1: Eliminate a deficit in the town's fiscal year 2021 cemetery flowers account.
2: Increase the minimum fee for a building permit from $35 to $50.
3: Create a custodian position to service all public buildings.
4: Pay to improve or replace any aspect of the town's municipal water system.
5: Pay to improve or replace any aspect of the town's municipal sewer system.
6: Adopt a town bylaw measure prohibiting social consumption of marijuana.
7: Amend town bylaws to disallow any signs or obstructions placed on town property.
8: Allow selectmen to increase the maximum parking fine from $25 to $50, and associated late fees.
9: Credit work hours by permanent, intermittent or call firefighters as full-time for the purpose of calculating retirement benefits.
10: Add money to the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund.
11: Require 25% of all marijuana-related local revenue to be put into a special stabilization fund.
12: Add money to some or all of the town's capital improvement funds.
13: Replenish the Sewer Maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise fund budget for fiscal 2021.
14: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal 2021.
15: Add money to the Town’s Stabilization Fund.
16: Amend any aspect of the town's fiscal 2021 operating budgets.
17: Pay unpaid bills from a past fiscal year.
18: Place a six-month moratorium on the town's consideration of all personal wireless communication facilities.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Essex Fall Town Meeting, open to town's registered voters, to consider allowing call firefighters to apply hours to their pensions among other warrant articles.
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m., Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 10.
Where: Essex Elementary School field at 12 Story St.