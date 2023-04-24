ESSEX — All told, 42 warrant articles, including planning measures and school financing items, will be before annual Town Meeting, slated for Monday, May 1.
The meeting, to be held at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., will start at 7:30 p.m. The warrant is available on the Town Meeting tab of the town’s website, www.essexma.org, and in the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. Copies can also be found posted at Town Hall, the post office and at Essex Elementary School.
“Voters may wish to preview the materials associated with Articles 17 and 18 on the annual Town Meeting warrant,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said. “Each of those articles refers to companion documents which contain detailed proposals for a new conservation bylaw (Article 17) and a reorganization of the existing bylaw (Article 18).”
Zubricki said copies of the warrant will be made available to all Town Meeting participants.
Here is a condensed version of the warrant:
1: Elect or choose all town officers usually elected or chosen at the annual Town Meeting.
2: Hear and receive the reports of the town officials and committees, and any reports contained in the annual Town Report.
3: Supplement Manchester Essex Regional School District’s fiscal year 2024 assessment by $289,165, contingent upon a majority vote at the town election to assess additional real estate and personal property taxes in accordance with the provisions of Proposition 2 ½.
4: Approve the Gross Operating and Maintenance Budget of the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
5: Supplement the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District’s fiscal year 2024 assessment by $56,186.
6: Pay the town’s share of the operating and capital costs of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District for the fiscal year commencing July 1.
7: Amend or revise the wage and salary scale for fiscal year 2024 in accordance with the recommendations of the Personnel Board Report.
8: Fix the salary and compensation of each of the elected officers of the town.
9: Transfer money from the Town Septic Betterment Fund to making necessary payments to the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust during fiscal year 2024.
10: Pay town charges and expenditures for the next year and to authorize the Finance Committee to permit budget line item transfers.
11: Fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal year 2023.
12: Fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2024.
13: Fund the Water Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal year 2023.
14: Fund the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2024, and authorize the Finance Committee to permit budget line item transfers.
15: Amend Chapter I of the Town of Essex Bylaws by adding the following Section 1-5, pertaining to the town clerk’s maintenance of the numbering and formatting of the Town of Essex Bylaws: 1-5: “Maintenance of the Town’s Bylaws.”
16: Amend Town of Essex bylaws Section 2-10, providing for a total of seven (7) Conservation Commission members — reducing the number of members by two, to a total of five members.
In addition, the article seeks to establish a conservation fund as authorized by law.
17: Amend the town’s General Bylaws by adding a new section titled “Essex Conservation Bylaw,” to establish criteria and requirements for activities within the wetland resource areas of the town that will provide a greater degree of environmental protection than is currently available under state law.
18: Renumber and revise the Essex Zoning Bylaw of the town from its original numbering and arrangement, set forth on the document titled “Reorganized Essex Zoning Bylaw.”
19: Make changes to the Essex Zoning Bylaw, including making corrections in grammar and changes to specific special permits.
20: Rescind the vote of Article 33 of the Annual Town Meeting of May 4, 2015 by which the town adopted the “Stretch Energy Code,” by deleting Section 2-24.
21: Increase local excise upon the transfer of occupancy of a room in a bed and breakfast establishment, hotel, lodging house, short-term rental or motel located within the town from 4% to 6%.
22: Accept the provisions of state law that allows the town to impose a community impact fee of not more than 3% of the total amount of rent upon each transfer of occupancy of a professionally managed short-term rental unit.
23: Accept the provisions of Section 3D(b) of Chapter 64G of the General Laws allowing the town to impose the community impact fee upon each transfer of occupancy of a short-term rental unit.
24: Authorize selectmen to enter into a contract or contracts for solid waste hauling services and recycling collection and/or hauling services.
25: Revise the fee for a transfer station sticker from $250 to some other amount for those younger than 65, and from $125 to some other amount for those 65 and older. Also, establish a fee for purchase of small and large trash bags.
26: Authorize selectmen to acquire by gift, purchase, eminent domain for general municipal purposes specific properties associated with the Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project. The properties include portions of several private parcels along Apple Street.
27: Authorize selectmen to enter into a contract for up to five years for the provision of youth summer camp services, youth and adult enrichment services.
28: Purchase a new copy machine for Town Hall.
Article 29: Retain the services of a consultant or consultants to perform historical property surveys to advise the Essex Historical Commission.
30: Purchase bullet-proof vests for the Police Department.
31: Make a partial payment for Fire Department equipment, including a new tanker truck and radios.
32: Pay $8,500 for laptops for the Fire Department.
33: Match a state grant for the improvement of the Centennial Grove.
34: Pay for cemetery mapping software.
35: Pay to improve, maintain, and beautify certain areas under the town’s ownership or control.
36: Pay to design and engineer replacements for the municipal sewer system.
37: Pay construction costs related to the municipal water system.
38: Pay to hire duly-licensed private parties to trap and dispose of green crabs in Essex.
39: Use Community Preservation Fund money for the acquisition and preservation of open space in town.
40: Defray operational expenses of the different town departments.
41: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund.
42: Pay unpaid bills from past fiscal years.
