In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Monday, July 19
4:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Cogswell Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, July 18
4:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:34 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on John Wise Avenue. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
Friday, July 16
Medical emergencies on Western Avenue at 4:34 p.m. and Choate Street at 7:09 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:36 p.m.: The Coast Guard was notified of seven capsized sailboats off Robbins Island. The boats belonged to a sailboat learning class, and about 12 people were involved. No injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time how many people needed to be pulled out of the water.