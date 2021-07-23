Dozens of artists and art lovers will gather on the front lawn of the Rockport Art Association & Museum this Saturday for a special program in celebration of the 100th anniversary of its founding.
They will help art association members and museum staff bury a time capsule.
Those attending the July 24 event will have an opportunity to sign a scroll that will be placed inside the capsule before it is buried. The event starts at 2 p.m. but the public is encouraged to arrive an hour before if they wish to sign the scroll.
"The time capsule also will include well-wishes to those who will be opening the time capsule 100 years from now," said Jim Craig, director of the historic organization.
Also inside the capsule will be a sketch by artist Aldro T. Hibbard, credited as a major moving force behind the establishment of the art association in 1921, and a sketch by artist Parker Perkins, another founding member.
A paint brush of Rockport's Tom Nicholas, who achieved the status of National Academician of the National Academy of Design, will be placed in the capsule. He has been a juried artist member for more than 50 years and currently is the longest-standing member of the art association.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, schedule permitting, will share a few remarks and present a governor’s citation in observance of this significant anniversary.
The Saturday event also marks the release of a 100th anniversary book, "Legacy & Future: The Story of RAA&M," filled with illustrations from the art association's museum collection and archives, as well as featured essays by such art experts as James F. O’Gorman, the Grace Slack McNeil Professor Emeritus of the History of American Art, Wellesley College; Gerald W. R. Ward, the Katharine Lane Weems Senior Curator of American Decorative Arts & Sculpture Emeritus, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and Cara Wolahan, Art of Europe Department coordinator, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, among others. Copies will be on sale at the event.
The afternoon's festivities will be highlighted with live music by The Jazz Imposters to add to the merriment, said Craig.
"All are invited to come on down, so drop on in and become a part of the history of the Rockport Art Association & Museum," he said.
For those unable to attend, the event will be broadcast live via the organization's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RockportArtAssn.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: The signing of a scroll to go inside a time capsule that will be buried to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rockport Art Association & Museum. Live music by The Jazz Imposters
When: Scroll signing begins at 1p.m., followed by the event and capsule burial at 2 p.m.
Where: Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport.
How much: Free.