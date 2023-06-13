ROCKPORT — Call it the celebration before the celebration.
In the run up to the annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday in Rockport, event organizers plan to hold a discussion on Wednesday, June 14, and ask the question: “Why is Juneteenth important?”
Nicole McClain, a founder and president of the North Shore Juneteenth Association, will speak at the meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Rockport Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St. in Rockport.
Then, on Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. a celebration of Juneteenth will take place at First Congregational Church, 12 School St. in Rockport.
James Reed, mission chair of the First Congregational’s Outreach Committee, said the holiday is mostly about freedom.
“I think we need to cherish our freedoms,” said Reed. “Freedom is something to be cherished. We also have to understand that a part of our population has not enjoyed freedom until relatively recently. The freedom they are experiencing is something we can only imagine.”
Reed said the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and First Congregational Church have been working on the Juneteenth celebration for the past few years.
“It’s hard to understand it unless you’ve experienced it,” said Reed. “It’s a federal holiday but for a lot of people, it’s only a three-day weekend. But like all of our nation’s holidays, it has meaning. I call it justice.”
For Diane Vella, a member of the Racial Justice Affinity Group at the Unitarian Universalist church, learning about a speech made by Frederick Douglass made her realize how important Juneteenth is to Rockport and the nation.
Vella is one of the event organizers for the Juneteenth celebration in Rockport.
“It was his response to the reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July every year that helped move me to plan Juneteenth,” she said. “He wrote a great response to what July 4 meant. That really affected me. It deeply affected me.”
On July 5, 1852, Douglass addressed the residents in his home town of Rochester, New York.
Douglass surprised some when he used the occasion to not simply celebrate the nation’s triumphs, but to remind people of its continuing enslavement of millions.
“I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us,” Douglass told the crowd. “I am not included within the pale of glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us.”
Understanding emancipation
Vella said event organizers at both Rockport churches have spent a lot of time asking the question of what Juneteenth means.
“Now we have a holiday for our Black brothers and sisters,” said Vella. “Towns all over the North Shore are celebrating. Parents are educating their children and educating themselves at the same time.”
Vella pointed to a book that tells the story of Juneteenth — “The Juneteenth Story, Celebrating The End Of Slavery In The United States,” by Alliah Agostini. The book is being sold at Susie’s Stories on Rockport’s Bearskin Neck, one of at least nine Black-owned book stores in Massachusetts.
“We’re also supporting Black entrepreneurs in town,” said Vella. “We want to support them.”
In the meantime, Vella said those in Rockport and beyond should be open to educating themselves about Black history and American history.
“The way to do that is to work for racial injustice,” said Vella. “We still have many inequities.”
About 14 people from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and First Congregational Church have volunteered their time to plan for the holiday, Vella said.
Joe Rukeyser, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, said Rockport and Cape Ann “has a rich legacy of a slave-based economy.” Rukeyser said shipping on Cape Ann from the 1600s to about 1850 involved the transportation of slaves from the coast of Africa and the Caribbean.
“We traded captive native people here and shipped them down to the South, where they worked as slaves,” he said. “We had enslaved people living all over Cape Ann. We have records of enslaved people who lived here and were owned by prominent people in Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.”
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., which came in 1865, a full two and half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862.
“The significance of this is to join them in celebration of that event,” Rukeyser said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.