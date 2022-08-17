A special multi-part orientation program introduced about 200 incoming kindergartners and their parents to their teachers and principals in Gloucester.
The Countdown to Kindergarten events were held Tuesday evening at City Hall, Sawyer Free Library and the Cape Ann Museum.
The kindergartners met school and classroom leaders, toured a school bus, signed up for library cards at the library, and received some gifts to help them get ready for class. They also enjoyed a treasure hunt and outdoor activities, live music by Jammin’ Along with You, and snacks prepared by Gloucester Schools’ Food Service.
The event, funded primarily by the nonprofit Gloucester Education Foundation and Pathways for Children, was designed to take lots of anxiety out of that first day of school.