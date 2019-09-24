A soccer game featuring Gloucester High alumni facing off against an international group of new neighbors ended in a tie.
The One Game One Community Soccer Matchup on Saturday celebrated the multiculturalism of Gloucester 's community. It was sponsored by Sawyer Free Library as part of itsnew program "The Civic Hub," Wellspring House's Adult Learning Program and Gloucester High School's Athletic Department.
The players, whose ages ranged from early 20s to mid 40s, played two 30-minute halves, which ended in a 3-3 tie. The alumni team, coached by school Principal James Cook, was composed of former Gloucester High varsity players who graduated in the early 2000s to just last year. The Gloucester International team — new immigrants to the community — was coached by Alex Coelho.
The library's new civic program was designed to create opportunities that foster civic engagement and discussion on issues facing the community both locally and beyond.
"It doesn't matter what language you speak or where you come from when you're playing soccer," Coelho said previously. "Everyone is equal."
