ROCKPORT — Despite the cold weather, artists from all over Cape Ann and the North Shore are coming to the Rockport Arts Association & Museum to develop their skills in a distinctive, community-driven environment.
For two days every week in January, the association hosts Creative Community, an open art session with no directives or objectives, in its Hibbard Gallery. The group is open to the public — artists of all abilities are welcome to stop by any time on Sundays, from noon to 3 p.m., and Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Heidi Caswell Zander, president of the association’s executive board, founded Creative Community almost five years ago.
“It’s all very organic,” she explained. “I bring out some things for still life painting, if people want to do that. We also have a sub-group that makes more abstract prints in the basement. Although the skill levels may be different, everyone’s dedicated to their art.”
Caswell Zander was born and raised in Rockport. Her father owned a general store on Bearskin Neck across the street from Rockport artist Betty Lou Schlemm’s gallery. When she was young, Schlemm would invite her to partake in some of her adult painting classes. Over time, the young artist began working alongside some of the town’s finest painters.
“My first lessons were at age 9 when I was working alongside (New England impressionist) John Terelak,” said Caswell Zander.
As a young adult, she earned a bachelor’s degree in painting and a Master in Art Education from the Rhode Island School of Design. Caswell Zander bounced around Europe for a while after graduation, which included a stint teaching art to teenagers attending the John F. Kennedy School in Berlin, Germany, in the 1990s. The allure of Cape Ann stayed with her, however, and by the turn of the millennium she had moved back to her hometown. Around five years later, she opened Tidal Edge Gallery on School Street.
After returning to Rockport, Caswell Zander said she felt there was something missing from the town’s art scene. While there were still many artists in the area, the community aspect seemed to be lacking.
“When I was a child, there were many people that gave me what I need to develop as an artist,” Caswell Zander said. With the founding of Creative Community in 2015, she wanted “to pay it forward to the community” that taught her so much and reignite the artistic camaraderie she experienced as a young girl.
At the start, the group only had around eight artists. Now, there’s more than 80 people on the group’s email list. People come from as far as Saugus, Peabody and North Andover to attend each week. Caswell Zander believes the growth of Creative Community is a good reflection of Rockport Arts Association’s impact on the community.
“It shows how (the RAA) is working to open itself up to the community,” she explained. “This is a real representation of that mission, and it’s important to me.”
For the first time this year, Creative Community will host an exhibit to close out the 2020 season. It will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Hibbard Gallery. Collages, prints, oils, acrylics and watercolors will be on display.
Those who wish to attend the remaining Creative Community sessions are asked to RSVP as soon as possible by emailing raampresident@gmail.com.
More information about the Rockport Arts Association & Museum, 12 Main St., is available at rockportartassn.org.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
