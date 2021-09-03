Ex-assistant fire chief gets legal counsel after ousting

ROCKPORT — Steven Abell Jr. has retained legal counsel after being ousted from his position as one the town's two assistant fire chiefs last month.
Abell said Thursday afternoon he's not looking to sue the town at this point. He declined to name the legal counsel he hired.
"We're trying to reconcile this through other means first," he said. "We sent them a request for negotiations."
The request was sent over "almost a week" ago, Abell said. So far, the town has yet to respond.
"I'm hoping we can come to amicable solution," he said, but followed by saying he is prepared to take the town to court if worst comes to worst.
Abell said he still serves as a call firefighter at the Rockport Fire Department.
In mid-August, selectmen voted against reappointing Abell to the Board of Fire Engineers, effectively demoting him from assistant fire chief in the process. The seat has been vacant since.
Selectmen Paul Murphy, Herman Lilja and Ross Brackett publicly stated their vote against reappointing Abell came after discussions with members of the Rockport Fire Department's rank and file and the public. The town's volunteer firefighters have sought Abell's removal since November of last year.
A public statement from the firefighters posted online in March alleged Abell "intentionally undermined morale of the department by conducting investigations into firefighters for minor infractions, leading to several suspensions and terminations, therefore creating a hostile work environment."
This week, the town began its search for applicants to fill Abell's former seat on the Board of Fire Engineers.
According to the job posting available on the town's website, applicants must have a minimum of three years’ experience as a Rockport Fire lieutenant or captain. At their meeting Tuesday, selectmen voted to allow former Rockport lieutenants or captains under the legally enforced retirement age of 65 to apply as well.
"The engineers are responsible for preparing budgets, approving invoices, payrolls, training, vehicle maintenance, fire reports, inspections, overseeing four companies and personnel, record keeping, equipment purchases, and maintenance," the description reads. "The engineers also work with other town departments, local chiefs, and the Essex County Mutual Aid system.
The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. More information may found at rockportma.gov/home/pages/job-volunteer-opportunities.
